Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Evercore from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,957. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.88. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Hartz sold 18,151 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.11, for a total value of C$419,469.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,128 shares in the company, valued at C$1,181,568.08. Also, Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.55, for a total value of C$46,210.01. Insiders sold 34,369 shares of company stock valued at $801,444 over the last ninety days.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.