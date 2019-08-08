Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 19,821,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,422. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Capital One Financial raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,557,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

