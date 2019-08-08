Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marin Software Inc (NYSE:MRIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.10. Marin Software shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 11,420.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marin Software in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile (NYSE:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display advertising channels. The company's platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers; and Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as advertisement servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases.

