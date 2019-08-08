Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Marriott International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.97-6.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marriott International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.93.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.34. The stock had a trading volume of 447,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,945. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 102.50%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.