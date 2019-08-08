Masonite International’s (DOOR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

DOOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. 58,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.06). Masonite International had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 2,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3,466.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.