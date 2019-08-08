Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.16 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 120.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Match Group stock traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,717,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,014. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.04.

In other news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $449,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $1,464,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 276,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $5,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $5,467,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Match Group from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

