Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Aegis

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective increased by Aegis from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.30.

MTCH traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 313,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Match Group has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 120.25%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $306,725.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $744,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,607 shares of company stock worth $9,034,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $1,464,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 276,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $5,739,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $5,467,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth $220,000. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

