Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 5,211 shares.

MATN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mateon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mateon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20.

Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mateon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

