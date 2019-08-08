Mathes Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 194.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Bank of America lowered Iron Mountain from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Iron Mountain from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.60 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.96.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $63,695.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $735,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.03. 112,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.611 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

