Matrexcoin One Day Volume Tops $710.00 (MAC)

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Matrexcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Matrexcoin has traded up 71.3% against the US dollar. Matrexcoin has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $710.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Matrexcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,752.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.10 or 0.01881040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.23 or 0.02817886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00761078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00794011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00050949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00531830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00136344 BTC.

About Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin (MAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,209,730 tokens. Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin. Matrexcoin’s official website is matrexcoin.com. The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.