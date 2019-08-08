Matthew J. Audette Sells 12,500 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LPLA opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $89.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

