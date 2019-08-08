Maxim Group Analysts Give IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) a $10.00 Price Target

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) has been assigned a $10.00 price target by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IEC. TheStreet cut shares of IEC Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IEC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 39,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,306. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $40.32 million during the quarter.

In other IEC Electronics news, CFO Thomas L. Barbato acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith M. Butler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,184.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,860 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in IEC Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in IEC Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in IEC Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

