Maxim Group Reiterates “$10.00” Price Target for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) received a $10.00 target price from equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 66.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 251,116 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,752,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 100.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 111,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

