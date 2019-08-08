Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 210 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,387,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,384,000 after buying an additional 1,461,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,743,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,583,000 after buying an additional 396,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,018,000 after buying an additional 90,875 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.57. 441,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,086. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $303.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

