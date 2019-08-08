Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,783 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 83.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises approximately 1.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Y. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,561,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $736.33.

Y stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $737.50. 7,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,533. The business’s 50-day moving average is $694.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $742.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 286 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.24, for a total value of $190,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Martineau sold 559 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.53, for a total transaction of $382,652.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,079.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

