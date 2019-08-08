Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,954,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,464,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after acquiring an additional 711,947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,323,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,872,000 after acquiring an additional 120,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,338,000 after acquiring an additional 845,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 150,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,569. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

