Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,805 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of VPU stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.19. 3,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.18. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $113.06 and a 52 week high of $136.49.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

