Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 35.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 350.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,749. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

