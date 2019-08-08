Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 1.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $4.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.75. 41,981,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,986,031. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.41. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

