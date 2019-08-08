Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,106,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,464,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $168,624,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 31.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 635,344 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,527,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,142,000 after buying an additional 38,750 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 22.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,154,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after buying an additional 212,735 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,266. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

