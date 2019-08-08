Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Gabelli Multimedia Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 57.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 307,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 776,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Shares of GGT stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Profile

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.