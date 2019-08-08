Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $876,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.04. 249,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup set a $155.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.77.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

