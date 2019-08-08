Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,789,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,626,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,007,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,920,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.36. 237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.