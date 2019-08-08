Medamerica Properties (OTCMKTS:MAMP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Medamerica Properties Inc (OTCMKTS:MAMP) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medamerica Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51.

About Medamerica Properties (OTCMKTS:MAMP)

MedAmerica Properties Inc, a real estate management company, focuses on investing in commercial real estate properties in the United States. It focuses to acquire medical office buildings. The company was formerly known as Banyan Rail Services Inc and changed its name to MedAmerica Properties Inc in June 2017.

