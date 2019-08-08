MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Trading 10% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $9,458.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

