MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 23.4% Lower This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $37,612.00 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 285,843,083 coins and its circulating supply is 285,842,646 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.