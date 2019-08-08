Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 4.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 229,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock worth $9,318,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

