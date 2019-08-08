Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOGU Inc. provides an online clothing platform. The Company offers fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and accessories. It also focuses on content comprised of live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs and articles covering topics. MOGU Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ MOGU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,944. Meili has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter.

Meili Company Profile

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

