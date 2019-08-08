Melon (MLN) Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Melon has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $14,381.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00049515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Bitsane and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00251657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.01229177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00019748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00094455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kraken, Radar Relay, Bitsane, IDEX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

