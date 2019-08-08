Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 27.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 14.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 105.3% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

PFE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,163,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,757,002. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.