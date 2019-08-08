Mercury Price Tops $0.0084 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Mercury has a market cap of $842,269.00 and approximately $9,798.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 81.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00261185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.01212791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00091674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

