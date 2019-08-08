Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTOR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodger L. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

