Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Stake Cut by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 4,407.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on Metlife and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. 241,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.56. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.