Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.89

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$52.89 and last traded at C$52.83, with a volume of 390441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.35.

MRU has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Metro from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.29.

The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.17.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

