MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) PT Set at $38.00 by Evercore ISI

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) has been given a $38.00 price objective by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

MGP traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 660,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $62,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,623.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,368 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

