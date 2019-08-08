Michael Cotoia Sells 6,775 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $144,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $62,340.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $29.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $589.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.81.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 924.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

