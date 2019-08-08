Michael J. Embler Acquires 5,000 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Stock

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Director Michael J. Embler purchased 5,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $195,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,762.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.56 and a 12 month high of $65.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $161.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 4,092.7% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 473,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 462,476 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth $213,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Taubman Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $563,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $43.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

