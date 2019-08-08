Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Set at $100.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a $100.00 price objective by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.84.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,362,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,625 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,612,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,747,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,441,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,555,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,508,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 261,717 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

