Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $146.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 7.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 3.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,828. Middleby has a twelve month low of $96.65 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.64.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

