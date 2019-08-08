Minereum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $341.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Minereum has a market cap of $51,333.00 and approximately $341.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 174.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00258657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.12 or 0.01204927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00020190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00091480 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,547,333 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.