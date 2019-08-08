Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 12,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chevron by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,889 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,758,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 707,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 336,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 335,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,751,000 after acquiring an additional 316,864 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,750. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

