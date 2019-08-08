MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.91. MKS Instruments reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.11.

MKSI traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $76.16. 14,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,129. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $103.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $457,306. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 183,967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 274,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,418,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 893,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,736 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

