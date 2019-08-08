Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 337,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AES by 361.8% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,673,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,418,000 after buying an additional 2,878,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AES by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,478,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,707 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in AES by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,877,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,825 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in AES by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,291,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,605 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,005,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AES news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 2,582,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AES. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Shares of AES traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

