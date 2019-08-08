Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.34. 5,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,903. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $179.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $534.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

