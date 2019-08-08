Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,300 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 773,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,186. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $73.94 and a 12-month high of $116.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

