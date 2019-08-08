Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 6,600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,234,000 after purchasing an additional 378,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,873,000 after purchasing an additional 111,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,200,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102,227 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

