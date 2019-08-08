Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 162.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 77,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $35,675,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 211,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,288 shares of company stock valued at $5,753,311 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 90,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,827. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

