Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.13.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 226,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,504. The company has a market capitalization of $705.19 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67. Model N has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $227,095.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,655.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $74,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,833 shares of company stock worth $467,895. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Model N by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 144,024 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 30,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Model N by 7,886.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.