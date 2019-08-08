Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 344,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,751,242. The firm has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 918,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,245,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,553,000 after acquiring an additional 242,141 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

