Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,070 ($27.05) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNDI. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,975 ($25.81) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.87).

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,562 ($20.41) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,756.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of €0.27 ($0.32) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

